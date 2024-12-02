Gram panchayat contractual employee hangs self in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Dec 2 (PTI) A gram panchayat contractual employee allegedly committed suicide in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, a police official said on Monday.

The incident, which took place in Dawarwadi in Paithan taluka, came to light this morning, he added.

"Raosaheb Edke (66 years) hanged himself from a neem tree. His body was spotted by a villager. The reason for the extreme act is not known. Further probe is underway," the Pachod police station official added. PTI AW BNM