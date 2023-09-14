Gram panchayat in Alibag barred from operating two bank accounts in compensation case filed by villager

Alibag, Sep 14 (PTI) A court in Alibag ordered that the Vaijali gram panchayat in Raigad district cannot operate two of its bank accounts, the directive coming in connection with a complaint filed by a villager.

Maruti Shankar Gawand had filed a complaint seeking compensation after construction done by him in the courtyard of his house with prior permission in 2010 was removed by the gram panchayat, his advocate Ajay Upadhye said on Thursday.

He had sought Rs 2 lakh as compensation and a court order had said in 2012 the grampanchayat should give him Rs 2.36 lakh.

A hearing in the case took place on August 25 this year and on Wednesday the division court here directed that gram panchayat Vaijali will not operate two bank accounts till further orders.

As per information given to Gawand by the bank, the two accounts have Rs 2.72 lakh, the advocate said. PTI COR BNM BNM