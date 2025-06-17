Gram panchayat member killed for exposing land scam in Nagpur district

Nagpur, Jun 17 (PTI) A 30-year-old BJP worker and gram panchayat member was murdered in the district in the early hours of Tuesday for exposing a land scam, police said.

The incident took place around 2.30 am at Pipla Dakbungalow village in Saoner tehsil, said an official of Khaparkheda police station.

The victim was identified as Atul Patil.

He was allegedly stabbed to death at his house by Himanshu Kumbhalkar on the orders of former Sarpanch Vishnu Kokdade, husband of ex-Zilla Parishad president Mukta Kokdade, the official said.

Both Kumbhalkar and Kokdade were arrested, he said.

Patil had exposed illegal housing plans approved using fake documents when Kokdade was sarpanch, and his complaints led to a police case being registered against Kokdade and others.

Kumbhalkar, involved in sand theft, also had a personal dispute with Patil and suspected him of tipping off authorities, the official said.

Both the accused were produced in Saoner court. Kumbhalkar was remanded in police custody till June 21 and Vishnu till June 19.

BJP MLA Ashish Deshmukh staged a road blockade in the area demanding a fast-track hearing of the case. PTI COR KRK