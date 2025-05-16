Gram panchayat pradhan killed in accident in Himachal's Una

Una (HP), May 16 (PTI) Bangarh gram panchayat pradhan Rakesh Kumar was killed in a road accident here, police said Friday.

The accident occurred Thursday night at Mehatpur market after a truck lost control.

Kumar was standing on the roadside talking on the phone when the speeding truck rammed a parked pickup vehicle.

The impact of the collision was so strong that the truck slammed the wall of a nearby shop, with Kumar trapped in between, an eyewitness told the police.

Locals at the spot rushed to save Pradhan after which he was taken to a private hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The Mehatpur police took Kumar's body in their custody and sent it for a post-mortem to the Regional Hospital.

A case has been registered against the truck driver, the police said, adding that further investigation is underway.