Gram Panchayat services to be suspended from Oct 4 if demands are not met: Assn

Bengaluru, Sep 18 (PTI) The Karnataka State Panchayat Development Officers’ Welfare Association along with related unions on Wednesday requested the government to look into their demands and threatened to suspend Gram Panchayat services from October 4, followed by an indefinite strike, if their requests were not met.

Addressing the media, Raju Varada, president, KSPDOWA, Kadshetty Halli Satish, state president, Gram Panchayat Members Union, and DA Ramesh, president, Registered Officers’ Association, expressed dissatisfaction with the government's lack of response to their appeals.

They highlighted the ongoing challenges faced by Panchayat Development Officers (PDOs), who, despite bearing the brunt of increasing work pressure, are often blamed for operational inefficiencies.

Varada pointed out that while the population under the jurisdiction of Panchayats has tripled, staffing levels remain the same as they were 30 years ago. Vacant positions, including those of secretaries and auditors, remain unfilled, further straining the workforce.

Additionally, the cadre and recruitment rules for PDOs have been framed without adequate consultation, leading to the implementation of unscientific policies. The Grievance Authority, which was established to address complaints, has been rendered ineffective, he said.

The union is demanding the upgrading of all PDO positions to gazetted Group B status and the proper implementation of the rule mandating the transfer of officers who have served in a single taluk for over seven years. The union further raised concerns about the increasing health issues among PDOs, citing 21 recent deaths due to work-related stress.

Key demands also include halting forced transfers under the guise of public interest, establishing a functional grievance authority similar to that in the police department, and accelerating the promotion process for PDOs. The union is also calling for the promotion ratio from Secretary Grade 1 to PDO to be increased from 35 per cent to 60 per cent and for promotions to be handled at the district level.

Further demands include upgrading Second Grade Accounts Assistants to First Grade in Gram Panchayats, ensuring promotions for those who have served for ten years, and improving pay scales for various support staff such as cashiers, data entry operators, watermen, and sanitation workers. The union also seeks an increase in the quota for Grade 1 Secretary positions to 70 per cent.

The union has also called for the implementation of a responsibility map for Panchayats, the introduction of an office management manual, and the establishment of clear rules for the functioning of standing committees. Additionally, they are advocating for legislative measures to formalize KDP meetings, extend pension and free bus facilities to Gram Panchayat representatives, and permit Panchayats to adopt their own emblem.

The union demanded that 33 per cent of Zilla Panchayat CEO posts be reserved for departmental officers, the Deputy Secretary position be upgraded to Joint Secretary, and additional officers be appointed to alleviate work pressure.

Other union leaders present at the press conference included Jagdish Mannawar, president, Grade 2 Secretaries Association, Bhimareddy Patil, president, Accounts Assistant Welfare Association, H Lingesh, president, Data Entry Operator Association and representatives from various related associations. PTI JR KH