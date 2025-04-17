Gram Panchayats in Andhra key to 'Viksit Bharat' vision: Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan

Amaravati, April 17 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Thursday said over 13,000 gram panchayats in the state will play a major role in realising the Centre's 'Viksit Bharat' vision, aimed at making India a developed nation by 2047.

In a post on X, Pawan Kalyan said AP has made comprehensive recommendations for strengthening governance & economic self-reliance, highlighting concerns to the 16th Finance Commission on Wednesday.

“Our 13,371 Gram Panchayats shall play a very instrumental role in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of Viksit Bharat. Andhra Pradesh is committed to making our villages self-reliant and prosperous,” Kalyan said in the post.

The Deputy CM further said the Gram Panchayats are paving the way for Swarna Andhra Pradesh.

“From digital panchayats to pothole-free rural roads, from gram sabhas to gokulams, from creating sustainable infrastructure in remote areas to generating wealth from waste, we are transforming our villages as engines of growth,” he said on X.

He reaffirmed Andhra Pradesh’s commitment to strengthening Panchayati Raj institutions through economic reforms, governance transparency, and self-reliant village models under the leadership of CM Chandrababu Naidu.

A nine-point proposal was submitted at the Secretariat on Wednesday, covering infrastructure development, financial needs, and integrated governance to empower 13,371 Gram Panchayats statewide.

In his speech during a meeting with the members of the Finance Commission, Pawan Kalyan had said an estimated Rs 62,515 crore shortfall between 2026–2031 makes the FC’s support vital for local body empowerment and faster implementation of developmental works across rural AP. PTI MS GDK ROH