Gram panchayats in Palghar district equipped with disaster response kits

Palghar, Apr 17 (PTI) As many as 259 gram panchayats in Maharashtra's Palghar district have been equipped with specially designed disaster response kits, officials said on Thursday.

These kits, provided by the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), have been handed over to the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in Palghar for use during emergencies in rural areas, they said.

Each kit contains a first aid box, floating and foldable stretchers (large and medium size), life jacket, helmet, gumboots, hand gloves, safety net and rappelling rope (30 meters), among other items, informed the officials.

Palghar collector Indu Rani Jakhar emphasized the critical importance of these kits in enhancing the district's readiness to tackle natural and man-made disasters.

"The use of these kits will be a lifeline for immediate response to disasters in rural areas to prevent loss of life and property before search and rescue teams reach the disaster site," she said.

Each of the 259 kits has been dispatched to the respective group development officer for distribution to gram panchayats across the district. The goal of equipping gram panchayats with these kits is to ensure villages have tools and resources to respond swiftly and effectively in crucial moments following a disaster, according to the officials.

These kits are designed to provide initial medical aid, ensure the safety of first responders, and facilitate the safe transport of injured individuals, Palghar's Chief of the Disaster management Cell Vivekananda Kadam told the media.

"This initiative reflects a proactive approach to disaster management, focusing on decentralization and empowering local governance bodies to act as first responders. By equipping gram panchayats directly, authorities aim to bridge the critical time gap before external rescue teams arrive, thereby saving lives and minimizing damage," he said.

The DDMA will conduct training and awareness programmes to ensure effective use of the kits and to foster a culture of preparedness among the local population, Kadam added. PTI COR RSY