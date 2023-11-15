Gram panchayats in tribal districts presented felicitation certificates for digitisation of land records

New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) The government on Wednesday presented felicitation certificates to several gram panchayats in tribal districts for their achievements in the digitisation of land records as part of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the yatra from Khunti in Jharkhand on Wednesday. The nationwide campaign to reach out to beneficiaries of the Centre's flagship programmes both in rural and urban areas will culminate on January 25.

Under the campaign, the Department of Land Resources has planned for distribution of felicitation certificates, or "Abhinandan Patra", to eligible panchayats.

In a statement, the Rural Development Ministry said the Digital India Land Records Modernization Programme (DILRMP) focuses on establishing a modern, comprehensive, and transparent land record management system.

The ministry said the districts that have excelled in implementing six key components under the programme are awarded Platinum Grading.

These components are computerization of land records, digitisation of cadastral maps, linkage of records with maps, computerization of registration, integration of registration with land records, and the establishment of modern record rooms.

During the first phase of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, the Department of Land Resources distributed "Abhinandan Patra" or certificates to eligible villages.

Gram Panchayats and village-level functionaries were also felicitated for achieving at least 99 per cent digitisation of land records, the ministry said.

Prime Minister Modi flagged off five specially designed IEC (Information, Education and Communication) vans from Khunti to mark the launch of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra. Similar vans were flagged off from other districts across the country having significant tribal population.

The yatra will cover 2.7 lakh gram panchayats and around 15,000 urban locations where ground-level activities will take place using these automated IEC vans. PTI UZM SMN SMN