Gram sabhas play huge role in environment conservation, says Medha Patkar

Thane, May 5 (PTI) Social activist Medha Patkar has said gram sabhas play a huge role in environment conservation and asserted forest, water and land can only be preserved through decentralized development planning.

Speaking at a felicitation event here on Saturday, she also said urgent action was needed to conserve the environment since the results of negligence had begun to show.

Patkar lamented the "slow rehabilitation process" over the past 38 years for those displaced due to the Narmada dam project.

"Despite resettling 50 thousand families as per court orders, thousands still await rehabilitation," she added. PTI COR BNM