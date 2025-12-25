GRAMG legislation doesn't allow misuse as it digitalises attendance: BJP leader Raja

Chennai, Dec 25 (PTI) The newly enacted Viksit Bharat GRAMG Act does not give scope for any misuse, especially manipulating the muster roll, as it has digitalised the attendance system, BJP senior leader H Raja claimed on Thursday.

The rural employment scheme, replacing the 100-days MGNREGA, prevented the possibility of corruption, and this perhaps could be the reason why the DMK government opposed the new legislation, he alleged.

"The mandays under the VB-GRAMG Act have now been extended to 125 days. It allows the notification of 'no work' period during the peak agricultural seasons (transplanting and harvesting) as per the demands of farmers," Raja, who is the convener of TN BJP coordination committee, told reporters here.

A positive aspect of this legislation was that it has digitalised the attendance of workers and prevents corruption under the muster roll system, he alleged. PTI JSP JSP ROH