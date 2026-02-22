Gramin Dak Sevaks backbone of rural logistics: Andhra CM

Amaravati, Feb 22 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday said Gramin Dak Sevaks remain the backbone of rural logistics and essential service delivery, asserting that technology cannot replace the human touch they provide.

Addressing the Gramin Dak Sewaks Sammelan (Rural Postal Workers’ Conference), the Chief Minister recalled the role of rural postal employees during the freedom struggle and said they delivered newspapers to freedom fighters and ensured financial assistance reached them through money orders when banks did not exist.

“Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) are the backbone of rural logistics and essential service delivery. However advanced technology may become, it can never replace the human touch that you provide,” said Naidu.

Emphasising that people cannot be replaced by machines, he said irrsepective of advancements in artificial intelligence, a robust logistics system in rural areas would not be possible without GDS.

The TDP supremo described their service as a reminder of commitment to society.

According to Naidu, across the country there are more than 1.6 lakh post offices and nearly three lakh GDS, while Andhra Pradesh alone has over 9,100 post offices and more than 17,000 GDS.

Crediting them for supporting welfare initiatives, he said 33 percent of Direct Benefit Transfers (DBT) were carried out through their network, and congratulated them for their contribution.

The Chief Minister welcomed the proposal to provide electric cycles to GDS and suggested making Andhra Pradesh a model state for implementing the green mobility initiative to improve productivity.

Naidu further said that banking, insurance, DBT-linked services, digital life certificates, honour services and e-commerce logistics are being delivered through the postal network, strengthening last-mile connectivity.

Observing that India is poised to become the third largest economy soon, the CM expressed confidence that by 2047 the country would emerge as the world’s top economy with collective effort.

From Kanyakumari to Kashmir, parcels travel because of the dedication of postal employees, he said and called for reforms and expert consultation to further strengthen the system.

The CM added that the state’s double-engine government has accelerated welfare and development programmes over the past 20 months, introducing governance reforms including service delivery through WhatsApp.

The TDP supremo urged better coordination between state and central authorities to integrate rail, air and bus parcel services with postal logistics for better efficiency and results.

With proper guidance and encouragement, India Post can become a powerful driver of rural transformation and a key pillar of Viksit Bharat and Swarna (golden) Andhra Pradesh, he added.

PTI MS GDK ROH