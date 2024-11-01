Grand Diwali celebration held at Srinagar's Lal Chowk

Srinagar, Oct 31 (PTI) For the first time, a grand Diwali celebration was held near the historic clock tower at Lal Chowk here on Thursday as hundreds of locals and tourists lit diyas to mark the festival of lights.

The city centre, which booms with tourists during the day, came alive in the evening, with the whole market illuminated as Diwali was celebrated with gaiety and festive fervour.

Officials said such a grand Diwali celebration was held at the city centre for the first time Rashmi, a tourist from Rajkot, Gujarat, said, "I am feeling very happy to be here. The atmosphere here is very great. I have not witnessed such a festive atmosphere anywhere." "We are thankful to the people of Kashmir who supported us and joined in our celebrations," another tourist, Manish, said.

A huge security ring was thrown around the area to ensure smooth celebrations.

"This is really Naya Kashmir. We had never thought that we could celebrate Diwali in such a grand manner here. The atmosphere is electric. It is much better than what we see in Gujarat. I want to tell everyone that there is no threat here, everything is peaceful and locals are supportive," another tourist from Gujarat said.