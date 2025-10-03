Grand Dussehra celebrations in Jammu; Jitendra Singh says Op Sindoor reflects victory over evil

Jammu, Oct 2 (PTI) The skyline over Jammu was lit up brightly amid thunderous bursts of crackers as towering effigies of Ravana, his son Meghnad, and brother Kumbhakarna went up in flames at dozens of locations across the region, marking the celebrations of Dussehra.

The RSS and other organisations performed 'Shastra Puja' as part of the festivities.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh, who participated in the celebrations in Jammu, said today’s festivity marks a triple celebration — Dussehra, Gandhi Jayanti and the centenary commemoration of the RSS.

The main function was held at the Parade Ground in Jammu, where giant effigies of the trio were set ablaze amidst cheers from the assembled crowd, officials said.

Hundreds of men, women and children thronged the venue to take part in the celebrations of Vijaya Dashami.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Singh said that if Dussehra is the festival symbolising the victory of good over evil, then Operation Sindoor is the best contemporary example of the triumph of India’s good intentions over Pakistan’s designs.

While the fire of nationalism ignited in this region by Syama Prasad Mukherjee’s sacrifice remains alive in the hearts and minds of people even today, the unrelenting perseverance of successive generations of swayamsevaks has kept the RSS alive and growing for 100 years, he said.

“Health-related experiments conducted by Shubhanshu Shukla at the International Space Station were done by an Indian but for the benefit of all mankind — in the true spirit of Vishwabandhu Bharat,” he added.

Dussehra celebrations were held at several places, including Jammu, Udhampur, Kathua, Samba, Poonch, Rajouri, Ramban, Reasi, Katra, Doda, Bhaderwah, and Kishtwar.

On the occasion, centenary year programmes of the RSS were launched in Jammu and Kashmir, in line with the rest of the country.

“These programmes will continue throughout the year. As part of this, centenary year-related events were organised in all districts of the Jammu division,” a spokesperson said.

A large number of swayamsevaks participated in these events in the orgranisation's official uniform. The programmes featured demonstrations of physical training, formations, exercises and yoga postures. PTI AB AMJ AMJ