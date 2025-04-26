Grand event will be organised in Delhi on International Yoga Day: CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) The BJP government in Delhi will host a "grand event" on the occasion of International Yoga Day on June 21, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Saturday.

Under the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, no event was organised in the national capital on International Yoga Day, she said.

India is the birthplace of yoga, which has paved the way for health, balance and peace for the entire world, Gupta said at the 2nd Asian Yogasana Sport Championship at the Indira Gandhi Stadium here.

"The Delhi government will organise a grand event on the occasion of International Yoga Day this year to popularise yogasana as a competitive sport, encouraging widespread public participation," she said.

The main objective of the event will be to bring together thousands of participants with the message of promoting global health and wellness through the practice of yoga, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader added.

The chief minister extended her heartfelt greetings to the more than 200 participants in the championship, saying the event marked a new beginning for India, Asia and the world in celebrating yogasana as a global sport.

Union Culture minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said India's knowledge, science and rich cultural heritage are once again redefining the country's global identity.

"We support yogasana as a sport and more international competitions will be organised in India. I am confident that in the upcoming championships, India's success will continue to reflect our deep-rooted culture and traditions," he said.

The championship was organised by Yogasana Bharat, in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and the Sports Authority of India (SAI). PTI VIT RC