Grand finale gown, tribute to River Ganga, symbol of divine: Nandini Gupta

Hyderabad: Miss India Nandini Gupta’s gown for the grand finale of the 72nd Miss World may have been designed by a Vietnamese fashion designer, but it symbolises River Ganges, revered by the people as an expression of the divine.

In a social media post, Gupta explained: "The design pays homage to the supernatural beauty of water and light. Ganga is not merely a river but a divine embodiment of purification, renewal, and the sacred link between heaven and earth." Designer Nguyen Tien Truyen has combined two ever-moving, ever-changing forces, water and light that intertwine throughout the gown, she added.

"Crafted from translucent fabrics as delicate as morning mist, the gown features flowing, wave-like patterns that contour the body with grace, evoking the sensation of water gliding effortlessly," read the post.

Born in 1993, Truyen rose to fame after winning Project Runway Vietnam 2015 with his futuristic collection “Future Asia – Vietnam.” Since then, he has become one of Vietnam’s most celebrated young designers known for his daring, seductive, and striking aesthetic. Gupta has not specified why she chose Truyen over Indian designers.