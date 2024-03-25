Grand Holi celebration at Ram temple in Ayodhya

Ayodhya (UP), Mar 25 (PTI): A grand Holi celebration is being observed at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Monday.

Advertisment

The people from different places reached the temple early in the morning and offered colour and gulaal to the idol of the Ram temple.

The entire Ram Janmabhoomi premises was then immersed in the joy of of the festival of colours.

In the court of the Ram temple, the priests showered flowers on the idol and played Holi with the deity along with the offering of abir and gulaal as part of the Raag Bhog and adornment, including 56 types of food dishes were also offered before the idol.

The priests sang Holi songs along with the devotees and danced in front of the idol to please the Ramlalla.

Talking to PTI, Ram Janmabhoomi temple chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das said, "Ramlalla is celebrating his first Holi after his consecration in the temple. His charming idol was decorated with flowers, gulaal has been applied on the forehead. On this occasion, the idol of Ramlalla wore a pink dress." PTI COR SAB AS AS AS