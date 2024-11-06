Grand library on lines of Nalanda will be built in Dehradun: Nishank

Dehradun, Nov 6 (PTI) A grand library of ten lakh books will be built in Lekhak Gaon located in the Thano area of ​​Dehradun, former chief minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said on Wednesday.

Nishank said in a press conference here Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud had suggested this during a meeting.

"When I told Chandrachud ji that we are going to build a library of one lakh books in Lekhak Gaon, he said why one lakh, there should be a library of ten lakh books on the lines of Nalanda. We have accepted his suggestion and decided to keep ten lakh books in this library," he said.

Nishank had recently met Justice Chandrachud in Dehradun.

On October 25, the country's first of its kind 'Writer's Village' was jointly inaugurated by former president Ram Nath Kovind, Uttarakhand Governor Lieutenant General (Retired) Gurmeet Singh and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in the picturesque Himalayan region, 24 km away from Dehradun.

He said a grand memorial lecture will be organised on the birth centenary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on December 25, in which writers from India and abroad will participate. PTI DPT SKY MNK MNK