Grand Mufti of India backs nation's efforts to combat terrorism, urges national unity

New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) In a gesture of national solidarity, the Grand Mufti of India, Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad, on Friday expressed strong support for the government’s stance and actions against terrorism and extremism, particularly in sensitive regions like Kashmir.

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sheikh Abubakr lauded the government’s “principled stance” and the armed forces' efforts in safeguarding the nation’s sovereignty and security.

He described terrorism as a grave threat to both national stability and global peace, emphasizing that India's proactive measures are not only necessary for its internal integrity but also crucial for international harmony.

“India’s strategic interventions and diplomatic leadership can play a transformative role in countering radical ideologies and promoting sustainable peace across South Asia,” the Grand Mufti noted in the letter, underscoring the broader regional significance of India’s counter-terrorism policies.

Calling for unity among all citizens, Sheikh Abubakr urged the people of all faiths and backgrounds to stand behind national efforts.

“We must all act as custodians of the values that bind us as a diverse yet harmonious nation,” he wrote.

Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad is the 10th Grand Mufti of India and the first Shafi scholar from South India, according to the official website of Grand Mufti of India.

He is the general secretary of the All India Muslim Scholars Association and the founder and vice-chancellor of Jamia Markaz Saqafathu Sunniyya. PTI MHS AS AS