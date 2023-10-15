Grand Mysuru royal Dasara festival kicks off

Mysuru, Oct 15 (PTI) Renowned music director Hamsalekha on Sunday inaugurated the historic Mysuru Dasara festival, which is known for its regality.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his deputy D K Shivakumar and other cabinet colleagues, MP Pratap Simha, and other MLAs were present during the inauguration.

Prior to the grand opening of the 10-day celebrations, Siddaramaiah along with the ministers offered special prayers to Goddess Chamundeshwari here.

The Dasara festivities are dedicated to Goddess Chamundeshwari, who is the prime deity of Mysuru city and the Mysuru Wodeyar royal family.

The event celebrates Goddess Chamundeshwari's victory over Mahishasura, the demon king.

After defeating Mahishasura, the Goddess made a hill her abode, which is known as Chamundi Hill.

During the next 10 days, a host of cultural events will take place.

The city will also see the Kushti competition, where wrestlers from across the country would take part.

People eagerly wait for the grand finale of Mysuru Dasara on Vijaya Dashami or the 10th day of the full moon fortnight when Jamboo Savari is taken out.

Jamboo Savari is a procession of caparisoned elephants. The idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari is seated in the houdah of the pilot elephant.

Various tableaux and cultural troupes will follow the Jamboo Savari, which will take place on October 24. PTI GMS KH