Grand reception for Suresh Gopi in Thrissur; holds roadshow

Thrissur (Kerala), Jun 5 (PTI) Workers and supporters of the BJP-led NDA on Wednesday erupted in joy as actor-cum-politician Suresh Gopi arrived here after registering a historic win for his party by winning the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat.

Gopi, who was in Thiruvananthapuram when the results were announced, was given a grand welcome by party leaders, workers and supporters who took to the streets here where the celebrations were akin to a festival.

Drumbeats, firecrackers and energetic dances by party workers and supporters, greeted the actor when he arrived here.

He was welcomed by BJP leaders V Muraleedharan and Rajeev Chandrasekhar and party state president K Surendran when he reached here and then he commenced his roadshow in an open vehicle that was preceded by party workers carrying party flags on motorcycles, cars and auto rickshaws.

Along the entire route of the roadshow, a large number of people gathered to greet him.

Many party workers were seen telling media that "the Lotus has bloomed in the state".

"It will continue to bloom in Kerala through Suresh Gopi," another party supporter claimed.

Gopi defeated CPI leader V S Sunilkumar in an exciting fight. While Gopi garnered a total of 4,12,338 votes, Sunil Kumar had to make do with 3,37,652 votes, according to the EC figures.

Congress's senior leader K Muraleedharan settled in the third position with 3,28,124 votes, it said.

The result came as a rude shock for the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF and the Congress-headed UDF, which even till the last minute rubbished the various exit polls that predicted victory for Gopi and the chances of the lotus blooming in the state.