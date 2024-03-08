Grandchildren of stalwarts to relive golden jubilee of ‘Clash of the Titans’ in Hassan LS seat

Bengaluru, Mar 8 (PTI) It will be a battle between the grandsons of stalwart politicians in Hassan after Congress announced on Friday that it will field Shreyas M Patel in the Lok Sabha election from there.

Patel is the grandson of former MP late G Puttaswamy Gowda and a close relative of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.

The BJP and the JD(S) alliance has not yet released its list but the JD(S) is likely to field its candidate, sitting MP Prajwal Revanna, from the seat.

Prajwal is the grandson of former Prime Minister and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda and son of former minister H D Revanna. He was the lone MP from the JD(S) to win in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Even his grandfather Deve Gowda had lost the 2019 election from Tumakuru.

This Lok Sabha election marks the silver jubilee of the 'Clash of the Titans', Puttaswamy Gowda and Deve Gowda, in the 1999 Lok Sabha election, which the former won.

Now after 25 years, their young grandsons Prajwal (33) and Shreyas (32) will take on each other on the same battleground. PTI GMS GMS ANE