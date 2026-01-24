Granddaughter of 1965 war hero, son of Army veteran: Meet R-Day parade contingent commanders

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) For Lt Amit Choudhary, a second-generation army officer, who will lead a contingent of mixed scouts in the Republic Day Parade on the Kartavya Path, it will both be a personal milestone and a nostalgic nod to his father who was part of the ceremonial parade in 1990.

Dressed up in characteristic multi-layer suits teamed with special boots and polarised sunglasses meant for high terrain and harsh weather, he and his contingent members on Friday took part in the full dress rehearsal of the parade amid rains.

The young officer from Arunachal Scouts, along with leaders of several other Army contingents, which will be part of the prestigious event here, shared their experiences during a media interaction held on the premises of a military unit near the India Gate, after the rehearsal.

"I have always dreamt of being part of the parade. As a boy, I used to watch the parade on TV, and march in the room at our home. My father was in the Republic Day Parade in 1990, and he was part of the Brigade of the Guards contingent," he said.

Ahead of the interaction, Major General Navraj Dhillon, Chief of Staff, Delhi Area, told reporters on Friday that a "special Army tableau" themed on the Integrated Operation Centre which will "commemorate Operation Sindoor" and depict "our strategic planning process" will also be part of the military display. Also, a mixed Scouts contingent in operational role, and five other marching contingents of the Army represented by the Rajput Regiment, Assam Regiment, Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry, Regiment of Artillery and Bhairav Battalion, will be part of the parade.

The defence assets that will be showcased will include BrahMos, Akash missile system, Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MRSAM) system, Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS), Dhanush artillery gun, Shaktiban Regiment, Divyastra Battery, Universal Rocket Launcher System 'Suryastra', unmanned ground vehicles and a static display of some drones, mounted on various platforms.

Marking a first, the contingent members of the mounted 61 Cavalry will be seen in battle gear, and key Army assets, including indigenous platforms accompanied with personnel, will roll down the Kartavya Path in a "phased battle array formation".

A common thread running among many contingent commanders is that multiple generations of their families have served in the armed forces, including fighting in wars.

Capt Samira Z Buttar, who will lead the contingent representing the Integrated Operation Centre, says she is both filled with pride and humbled to receive this honour.

"I am a fourth-generation army officer. My father, grandfather (Brig Sampuran Singh) and great-grandfather, all have served in the army. And, now it's feel special to have the honour to walk the Kartavya Path as part of the parade," she told PTI.

The young officer said, her grandfather had fought in the 1965 war, and received two gallantry awards -- "a Maha Vir Chakra and a Vir Chakra".

"Also, our Integrated Operation Centre tableau is something very unique and it will be a surprise element for spectators on the day of the parade," she said.

Capt Ahaan Kumar, 26, will lead the contingent of the iconic 61 Cavalry at the parade, mounted on his charger ‘Ranveer’.

Grandson of a war veteran and son of Lt Gen Bhavnish Kumar, General Officer Commanding, Delhi Area, who will be the Parade Commander, he and his Hanoverian breed steed had played the same role in the 2025 parade too.

"Last year, we wore our ceremonial uniform and carried a sword. This time, we are seen in our battle gear, so it feels like a new experience in this parade too," he told PTI.

Eighteen marching contingents and 13 bands will take part in the parade that will last around 90 minutes.

An animal contingent comprising Zanskar ponies, Bactrian camels, raptors (kites) and Army dogs will also be part of the parade.

Captain Harshita Raghav, who will lead the Remount Veterinary Corps (RVC) contingent, said, "These animals are soldiers of the Indian Army only. In fact, they are the silent warriors." "Making them operationally ready, and understanding the requirements of operations from these animals are two very important aspects. They are true force multipliers of the Indian Army," she told PTI.

Raghav, a native of Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, said her father served in the Indian Air Force, and she is "among the first batch of women officers at the RVC".

Capt Vikas Yadav, a third-generation army officer, who will lead a contingent that will include equipment such as unmanned ground vehicles, is serving in the 4th battalion of 1 Gurkha Rifles.

"These unmanned ground vehicles are used for surveillance and logistics purposes, and can also self-navigate. They can carry mission-oriented payload, and weapons, and can be used for purposes such as bunker busting, where there is a threat to a human or animal combatant's life," he said.