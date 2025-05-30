Grandfather held in kidnapping for 1.5 kgs of gold as ransom for MLA's 2-year-old kin

Raisen (MP), May 30 (PTI) A paternal grandfather is among three persons arrested in connection with the kidnapping of his two-year-old grandson, a relative of Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Devendra Patel, for a ransom of 1.5 kgs of gold, officials said here on Friday.

The child, who is son of Yogendra Patel (nephew of MLA Devendra Patel), was kidnapped from his home in Paloha village under Begamganj tehsil in Raisen district on Thursday morning and subsequently rescued late in the night by police from Tamia town in Chhindwara district, approximately 200 km away.

Superintendent of Police of Raisen district Pankaj Pandey alleged that the main accused, Arvind Patel, is the child's paternal grandfather.

"We constituted 11 police teams for tracing the child and based on clues, we zeroed in on Tamia in Chhindwara district from where the kidnapped boy was recovered from the house of Arvind Patel's friend," Pandey said.

Upon his rescue, the child was safely reunited with his family members.

According to the police officer, the kidnapping was meticulously planned by Arvind Patel and his relative Rakesh Patel, and executed with the help of a third accomplice. The trio had demanded a substantial 1.5 kgs of gold as ransom from the child's family for his release.

Police have seized a van and a motorbike used by the accused in the kidnapping and all the three were being questioned.

The child disappeared from his house at around 11 am on Thursday and police immediately treated it as a case of kidnapping and launched a search operation which involved sniffer dogs and drones in the surrounding areas to locate the child and his abductors.

The Congress MLA represents the Silwani constituency in Raisen district.