Grandmaster Tania Sachdev felicitated by Delhi CM Atishi

New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) Grandmaster Tania Sachdev, who won a gold medal at the 45th Chess Olympiad in Budapest, Hungary, was felicitated by Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Saturday.

Sachdev was presented with a certificate of commendation at a function at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in Nehru Enclave.

During the event, Sachdev played chess with Atishi and school students who are part of chess training programs, it stated.

According to a statement, the CM at the event said, "When Tania won the gold medal, she became a role model for our students. Chess sharpens planning and decision-making skills, which benefit players beyond the game." She added, "Sachdev is an inspiration for young chess players. We look forward to working with her to popularise chess, especially among students in Delhi's government schools." Sachdev is a two-time Indian Women's Chess Champion, Asian Women's Chess Champion, and three-time Commonwealth Women's Chess Champion.

Sachdev thanked the Delhi government for the recognition, saying, "Being honoured today feels wonderful. Chess not only improves concentration but also enhances memory and time management." She holds the titles of International Master (IM) and Woman Grandmaster (WGM) from FIDE and has a distinguished career in chess.

"Her gold medal win at the 45th Chess Olympiad marked India's first-ever gold in the event's women's category," Atishi said.

The event follows a meeting between Sachdev and Atishi at the Delhi Secretariat, where they discussed how to promote chess in Delhi, the statement read.

In 2024-25, over 2,000 students participated in chess tournaments, and 65 received specialised training at Chhatrasal Stadium, it stated.

With schemes like Cash Incentive and Mission Excellence, the AAP has invested Rs 98 crore since 2018 to empower athletes, it added. PTI SHB VN VN