Grant Bharat Ratna to state's first chief minister YS Parmar: Himachal organisation

Shimla, Jul 31 (PTI) Forty-four years after his demise, an organisation honouring Himachal Pradesh's first chief minister, YS Parmar, has called for the Bharat Ratna award to be conferred upon him posthumously.

Parmar served as the chief minister of the state from 1952 to 1956.

On Wednesday, members of Smriti Samaroh Samiti met Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania. They handed over letters requesting the adoption of a resolution to send to the Central government for the posthumous conferment of the Bharat Ratna.

Rakesh Pant, a member of the Samiti and former president of the Solan Municipal Council, said that it would be a fitting tribute to Dr Parmar's memory for his sacrifices, struggles, and contributions to shaping Himachal Pradesh.

The committee also plans to meet former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur for his support.

In memory of Dr Parmar, the Samiti has installed his statue at Children's Park in Solan and at his birthplace, Chanalag, in Sirmaur district. They also organise a symposium on his birth anniversary every year.