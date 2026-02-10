Grant for panchayats doing 'outstanding' work doubled: Haryana CM

Chandigarh, Feb 10 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday announced that the grant given as an incentive to 'outstanding panchayats' will be increased from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh.

Saini was chairing the meeting of the state-level vigilance and monitoring committee to review the implementation of the provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 and the Protection of Civil Rights Act, 1955.

Development and Panchayat Minister Krishan Lal Panwar and Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Krishan Kumar Bedi were also present in the meeting here, an official statement said.

The CM said that the criteria for selecting outstanding panchayats include ensuring that no atrocities are committed against Scheduled Castes, full utilisation of SC Component funds, conducting campaigns against drug abuse in villages, preventing stubble burning, resolving drinking water problems, among others.

For this, provision has been made for panchayat incentives at the state, district, and sub-division levels.

Saini said that in SC/ST cases, charge sheets should be filed in court within 60 days so that such cases can be disposed of expeditiously.

He said that under the three new criminal laws implemented by the government, there is also a provision to file charge sheets within 60 days.

Separate investigating officers should also be appointed for these cases.

Since 2021, Saini said that crimes against women, apart from those involving Scheduled Castes women, have declined in the state.

In addition, there has also been a decrease in cases of robbery, property-related crimes, and threats.

He said that atrocities or harassment against Scheduled Castes will not be tolerated at any level. Immediate action should be taken in such cases, he directed the officials concerned.

At the same time, if anyone files a false complaint, action should also be taken against them, he said. In cases of mutual compromise, it should be examined whether the settlement was made under pressure or inducement, the CM said.

He said that eminent citizens should be included in meetings held at district and sub-division levels. In addition, in every district, the Deputy Commissioner must conduct at least four District Vigilance and Monitoring Committee meetings within a year to review the SC and ST Act.

He said that during 2025-26, financial assistance amounting to Rs 8.84 crore was provided for relief and rehabilitation to 796 victims of atrocities.

Saini said that under the Social Harmony Inter-Caste Marriage Shagun Scheme, financial assistance of Rs 31.62 crore was provided to 1,265 beneficiaries during the current financial year, including 807 women and 458 men. PTI SUN NB NB