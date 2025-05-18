Grant Government Medical College celebrates a legacy of 180 years

Mumbai, May 17 (PTI) One of South Asia's oldest medical institutions, Grant Government Medical College (GMC) aka Sir J.J. Hospital, turned 180 on May 15, marking nearly two centuries of pioneering contributions to medical education and research in India.

Conceived by Sir Robert Grant, then Governor of the Bombay Presidency, the iconic institution was envisioned to train native Indians in modern medicine. Notably, Rs 44,000 was raised through crowdfunding for its construction.

The proposal, made in March 1838 by Grant, was approved by the British Government, but unfortunately, the news of its sanction arrived in India nine days after Grant’s death at Dapodi, Pune.

A memorial meeting in Mumbai led by civic leader Jagannath Shankarsheth commemorated Grant's vision. It was here that he proposed naming the upcoming medical college after Sir Grant. Philanthropist Jamsetjee Jejeebhoy contributed Rs 1 lakh to construct a hospital to accompany the college.

An additional Rs 44,000 was raised through crowdfunding—an early example of community-supported public healthcare, recalled Dr. Rewat Kaninde, a devoted chronicler and alumnus of GMC.

Known as the centre of excellence in medical education, research, and patient care in Central India, the Grant Government Medical College and Sir J J Hospital is the alma mater for thousands of doctors.

The foundation stone for the hospital was laid on January 3, 1843, and the "School of Practice" began functioning on May 15, 1845.

The college building's foundation was laid on March 30, 1843, with its construction completed by October of the same year, ushering in a new era in healthcare and medical education.

Spread over 44 acres, the 2,800-bed Sir J.J. Hospital now serves more than 12 lakh outpatients and 80,000 inpatients annually, drawing patients from across Maharashtra and neighbouring states.

"Sir Grant had come up with the suggestion that native Indians should learn modern medicine. He discussed the concept with his physician surgeon and wrote to the then British Government in March 1838.

"The proposal was approved. Unfortunately, the news about the sanction reached India nine days after Grant died at Dapodi," Dr Kaninde said.

In 1893, world-renowned bacteriologist Waldemar Haffkine developed the first vaccine against bubonic plague within the college's premises—a breakthrough that saved millions.

His research, conducted in room “000” of what is now the Blood Bank building, was pivotal during the early response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The room was later converted into the Laboratory of Scientific Medical Research on February 17, 1891, and today serves as a Pharmacology lecture hall for second-year MBBS students, Dr Kaninde said.

The college also hosted the pathbreaking research of Dr. Robert Koch on Vibrio cholerae, further cementing its status as a hub of medical advancement.

Dr. Pallavi Sapale, Joint Director of Medical Education and Research and the first woman dean of GMC, highlighted the institution’s groundbreaking legacy.

"Grant Medical College was the first institution to open doors for Western medicine training for Indians 180 years ago. It’s known for many firsts—procedures like laparoscopy and neuro-endoscopy were conducted here for the first time," she told PTI.

She noted that the Grant Medical College was the first institution to open the doors for Western medicine training for Indians 180 years ago.

An alumna of Grant Medical College, Dr Saple credited the institution for shaping her training and career as a paediatrician.

"Professors, students, and patients taught us a lot. We owe our achievements to them," she added.

GMC's distinguished alumni include luminaries such as Dr. Vithal Nagesh Shirodkar, a renowned obstetrician and gynaecologist, and Dr. Jivraj Narayan Mehta, the first Chief Minister of Gujarat.

Dr Kaninde, who has been working at the GMC for the past 19 years, rued the absence of individuals who can emotionally identify themselves with the medical institution. PTI DC NSK