Grant of bail won''t make Congress review Mamkootathil''s ouster: Muraleedharan

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 10 (PTI) Congress is not a party that alters its decisions based on the grant of bail, and there is no reason to reconsider the expulsion of MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, former KPCC president K Muraleedharan said here on Wednesday.

Responding to questions on the anticipatory bail granted to the Palakkad MLA in a second rape case registered against him, Muraleedharan said the Congress had no concern for someone who had already been ousted from the party.

"We are not bothered about a person who is no longer in the party. Our decision to expel him is final; the troublemaker is out," Muraleedharan said, invoking a Malayalam proverb.

He alleged that the prosecution had "failed miserably", which, he said, led to the court granting anticipatory bail.

"It was a failure on the part of the prosecution. The Kerala Police also failed miserably, as they were unable to take any action over the last two weeks despite claiming they had all the evidence against him," he said.

Muraleedharan added that it was a failure of the government, and therefore, the Congress had no need to comment further.

"Let the government and the police do what is necessary; we need not comment about someone who is no longer in the party," he said.

Muraleedharan asserted that the controversy surrounding Mamkootathil would not affect the Congress’s prospects in the upcoming elections.

"In fact, we are going to win back the Palakkad Municipality, which has been ruled by the BJP for the past ten years. We will secure a good victory in the elections in the other seven districts where polling is due on December 11," he added.

Earlier in the day, a court granted anticipatory bail to the expelled Congress MLA in the second case of sexual assault.

Mamkootathil had already obtained interim protection from arrest from the Kerala High Court in the first case of sexual assault and forced abortion.

The Palakkad MLA has been absconding since the registration of the first case.

The Palakkad MLA has been absconding since the registration of the first case.

He was expelled from the party on December 4 following the second complaint of sexual assault and the rejection of his anticipatory bail pleas by a sessions court.