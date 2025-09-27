Grant of ST status to Dhangar community not within state's powers, CM Fadnavis tells activist

Jalna, Sep 27 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday told activist Deepak Borhade, who is on a hunger strike here, that the power to grant Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the Dhangar community lies solely with the Centre.

The state government will hold talks with the Centre and send a proposal, he told Borhade over phone.

The activist, on an indefinite fast for the past 11 days demanding the ST status for his community, said he would decide on whether to continue the fast on Sunday after receiving a written assurance from the government.

Jalna guardian minister Pankaja Munde and her cabinet colleague Girish Mahajan along with MLAs Arjun Khotkar, Babanrao Lonikar, Narayan Kuche, Ramrao Wadkute, Santosh Danve and District Collector Ashima Mittal met Borhade at the protest site.

"This is a constitutional matter, and different from the Maratha reservation issue. Only the Centre has the right to grant ST status," the CM told the activist during the telephonic conversation, pointing out that the Bombay High Court, in February 2024, had rejected petitions making the same demand.

The state government would submit a proposal and hold talks with the Centre, Fadnavis assured.

He also said that the government would take the tribal community in confidence as it fears that its quota might get affected in the process.

"Fasts and protests will not resolve this issue. It has to be settled through talks," the chief minister said, inviting Borhade to Mumbai for discussions.

When Borhade demanded a government resolution (GR), Fadnavis replied that the state had no power to issue a GR on the matter.

Borhade expressed concern that the process would take too long, and suggested that the existing NT-C quota for Dhangars be shifted into the ST category without affecting the rights of Adivasi communities.

The Dhangar community, traditionally shepherds and cattle-rearers, currently enjoys 3.5 per cent reservation under the Nomadic Tribes (NT-C) category under the OBC quota. PTI COR KRK