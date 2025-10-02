Grant quota to Marathas, but don't give it from 'plates' of OBCs as they are 'starving': Pankaja

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Oct 2 (PTI) Maharashtra minister Pankaja Munde on Thursday said that although she favours reservation for Marathas, it should be not be given from the "plates" of the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) as members of this community are already "starving".

Addressing a rally on the occasion of Dussehra at Sawargaon Ghat in Beed district, she also said the "demon of casteism" needs to be destroyed from people's mind.

On September 2, the Devendra Fadnavis dispensation issued a government resolution (GR) on implementing the Hyderabad gazetteer, which will allow eligible members of the Maratha community to apply for Kunbi caste certificates. This will enable the Marathas to claim quota under the OBC category after certificates are issued.

The GR was issued after Jarange staged a hunger strike in Mumbai for five days from August 29. However, the decision triggered restlessness among the OBC community members, who are opposing the possible inclusion of Marathas in the OBC category for reservation purposes.

Speaking at the rally, Munde, who is an OBC leader, said, "Gopinath Munde supported Maratha quota and we are also in favour of it. But don't take it from our plates. My community is starving today. I cannot sleep after watching the struggle of people." "I did not ever pay heed to the caste of the people for whom I campaigned during elections. I ignored it and always gave importance to humanity," the Environment and Climate Change Minister said.

She promised to help the flood-hit farmers in the state.

"People across the state came here (to attend the rally) despite the floods and losses they suffered. In the face of the flood situation, the boundaries of caste crumbled down and people went to help each other. There is a need to create such a society and leadership now. I promise on behalf of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the government will stand with farmers and help them wholeheartedly," she said.

Munde said Goddess Durga killed demons like Raktabeej.

"Today, demons like Raktabeej are born in people's brains. This demon is of casteism. Goddess Durga should strengthen me to end these demons. We have seen in these floods that people from different communities came together and helped the needy," she added.

The minister urged people not to compromise with their self-respect and not to support anti-social elements.

"Whether I am in the opposition or is part of the government, I will never stop doing my share for the welfare of common people," she said.

Her cousin and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde, who was also present at the rally, opposed the grant of reservation to the Maratha community from the share of OBCs.

"...We are happy that the Maratha community got reservation. Some of them want quota under the OBC category...You should increase a community's quota, but taking it from someone and giving it to someone else will not be accepted," the MLA and former minister from the Ajit Pawar-led NCP said. PTI AW NP