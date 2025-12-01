Grant special status for 3 years to state after it faces cyclone, suggests BJD MP Sasmit Patra in RS

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) BJD member Sasmit Patra on Monday raised the demand for the grant of special category status to Odisha, which often faces devastating cyclones, in the Rajya Sabha.

Patra suggested that the Centre grant special category status at least for three years, whenever a natural disaster, such as a cyclone or super cyclone, strikes Odisha or any other state on the eastern coast.

"The sharing of central share and state share changes to 90:10, which is in line with a special category state," he said in the upper house during the zero hour mentions.

This would provide more resources to a state to rebuild infrastructure destroyed in the cyclones. According to Patra, in the last 100 years, Odisha has faced 99 cyclones, in which the super cyclone of 1999 alone took more than 10,000 lives.

Brij Lal of the BJP raised the issue of the illegal presence of Rohingya and Bangladeshi migrants in India and said their population is estimated to be around 1.5 crore to 2 crore.

They have spread to different parts of the country, from West Bengal, Assam, Uttar Pradesh to also in cities like Delhi and Mumbai. These illegal migrants are draining the resources of the country and are a threat to the security and integrity of the country.

Terrorist organisations such as HUJI (Harkat-ul-Jihad-al-Islami) and JNB Bangladesh now have their footprints in India. There is a need to identify these illegal immigrants and flush them out.

Babubhai Jesangbhai Desai of the BJP raised concerns over the rise in the number of childhood cancers in India, which is alarming. Citing the report of the National Cancer Registry, he said every year 50,000 such cases are found and requested the government to take special steps for them.

S Selvaganabathy of the BJP demanded internet facilities and teaching of regional languages or mother tongues in all Kendriya Vidyalayas.

Sangeeta Yadav of the BJP said there is a need to ensure strict quality verification of medicines. Citing recent deaths of children from cough syrup in some states due to contamination, she said this shows carelessness in quality checking. She urged the minister of chemicals and fertilisers to have strict drug quality control and enhance surveillance.

Dr Bheem Singh of the BJP raised the issue of the rising circulation of adulterated edible oils in the country.

BJP's Satnam Singh Sandhu raised the issue of illegal migration from Punjab through Dunki routes. He said there is a need for a special investigation into human trafficking.

Dr Medha Vishram Kulkarni raised the issue of lumpy loss for animal life stocks in Maharashtra. She demanded a special compensation package for dairy farmers and more mobile veterinary units, and the need to have a swadeshi vaccine for lumpy.

Babubhau Jesangbhai Desai of the BJP demanded a GPS-enabled ID card for school students, and Sujeet Kumar of the party asked the government to take efforts add the tribal festival of Sarhul to the UNESCO list of Intangible Cultural Heritage. PTI KRH KRH MNK MNK