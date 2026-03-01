'Grant statehood for Puducherry,' CM Rangasamy urges PM Modi

Puducherry, Mar 1 (PTI) Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy, heading the AINRC-BJP coalition government, appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a function here on Sunday "to concede Puducherry's demand for full statehood".

While the Prime Minister launched a slew of development projects and laid foundation stones for several initiatives, Rangasamy, in his address, thanked the Centre and the PM for extending full cooperation to Puducherry; for formulation of several schemes to make "Puducherry the best Union Territory as visualised by the Prime Minister".

The chief minister said he still had "a small pain and concern " which was the demand seeking statehood that has been pending for a long time. Puducherry had been making sustained plea for statehood and pressing the Centre through Assembly resolutions for several years.

The CM said: "Resolutions were adopted on 13 occasions in the Assembly and these were sent to the Centre to grant statehood for Puducherry." Rangasamy said statehood was the aspiration of the people of Puducherry. "I hope the Prime Minister would concede our demand", he said, and urged the elected government should have powers to expeditiously implement schemes.

"The PM is concerned about the development of Puducherry. The NDA government is completing its full term in office and our rule ensured many development projects, like improving infrastructure. With the Centre's support, we were able to ensure a greater flow of funds for development." He said projects for the benefit of farmers, Scheduled Castes were completed and similarly, schemes on education, social welfare and protection of women were implemented.

He said the welfare of all sections of people was taken care of, adding that "social security and protection of women are a priority" for his government. Further, he said other states were emulating the Puducherry model of implementation of welfare schemes. PTI COR JSP VGN KH