Granting ST status to Dhangars not within state's powers: Fadnavis

Jalna, Sep 28 (PTI) The power to grant Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the Dhangar community lies solely with the Centre, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has told activist Deepak Borhade, who is staging a hunger strike in Jalna.

The state government will hold talks with the Centre and send a proposal, Fadnavis told Borhade over the phone on Saturday.

The activist, who has been on an indefinite fast for 11 days, demanding the ST status for his community, said he would decide on whether to continue the fast on Sunday after receiving a written assurance from the government.

Jalna guardian minister Pankaja Munde and her cabinet colleague Girish Mahajan, along with MLAs Arjun Khotkar, Babanrao Lonikar, Narayan Kuche, Ramrao Wadkute, Santosh Danve and District Collector Ashima Mittal, met Borhade at the protest site.

"This is a constitutional matter, and different from the Maratha reservation issue. Only the Centre has the right to grant ST status," the CM told the activist during the telephonic conversation, pointing out that the Bombay High Court, in February 2024, rejected petitions making the same demand.

The state government would submit a proposal and hold talks with the Centre, Fadnavis assured.

He also said the government would take the tribal community into confidence as it fears that its quota might get affected in the process.

"Fasts and protests will not resolve this issue. It has to be settled through talks," the chief minister said, inviting Borhade to Mumbai for discussions.

When Borhade demanded a government resolution, Fadnavis replied that the state had no power to issue a GR on the matter.

Borhade expressed concern that the process would take too long, and suggested that the existing NT-C quota for Dhangars be shifted into the ST category without affecting the rights of Adivasi communities.

The Dhangar community, traditionally shepherds and cattle-rearers, currently enjoys 3.5 per cent reservation under the Nomadic Tribes (NT-C) category under the OBC quota.

The government recently issued the GR on implementing the Hyderabad Gazette, which will allow eligible members of the Maratha community to apply for Kunbi caste certificates. This will enable them to claim quota under the OBC category after certificates are issued.

The GR was issued after Jalna-based activist Manoj Jarange staged a hunger strike in Mumbai for five days from August 29. PTI COR KRK GK