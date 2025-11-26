GRAP-3 curbs lifted in Delhi-NCR over slight improvement in air quality

New Delhi: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has revoked Stage III restrictions of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR after a slight improvement in pollution levels, but said measures under Stages I and II will continue with stricter enforcement.

The decision was taken after Delhi’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) came down to 327 on Wednesday, in the “very poor” category, following several days in the “severe” band.

With Stage III now lifted, curbs such as a ban on non-essential construction, restrictions on the entry of some heavy vehicles and curbs on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel light motor vehicles in parts of NCR have been withdrawn.

However, CAQM has made it clear that this is not a full rollback. All actions under Stages I and II of GRAP remain in force and agencies have been asked to intensify compliance to prevent a return to “severe” levels.

These measures include mechanised road sweeping, regular water sprinkling on major roads, strict dust control at construction sites, checks on industrial emissions, use of anti-smog guns at key hotspots and promotion of public transport.

CAQM’s sub-committee reviewed real-time data from Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) stations before deciding to scale down from Stage III. Forecasts by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) indicate that the AQI is likely to remain in the “very poor” range over the next few days because of low wind speed and typical winter inversion conditions.

Officials have also flagged that calm winds and low temperatures are trapping pollutants such as PM2.5 and PM10 from vehicles, industries and other local sources, even as the impact of crop residue burning in neighbouring states has eased compared to earlier this month.

Stage III was invoked on November 20 when AQI levels had crossed 400 in several parts of the region. This winter’s pattern has broadly followed earlier years, with air quality dipping sharply after Diwali and during the early wedding season despite ongoing action under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) and GRAP.

Authorities have once again appealed to citizens to avoid unnecessary use of private vehicles, prefer public transport and carpooling, and limit outdoor activity during peak pollution hours, especially for children, the elderly and those with respiratory problems.