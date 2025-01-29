GRAP 3 curbs return in Delhi-NCR amid rise in pollution levels

New Delhi: The Centre's panel on Delhi-NCR's air quality on Wednesday invoked curbs under stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) amid sudden rise in pollution due to meteorological conditions, according to an official order.

"In view of Severe AQI, CAQM decides to invoke all actions under stage III of GRAP with immediate effect in Delhi NCR," the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said.

In view of Severe AQI, CAQM decides to invoke all actions under stage III of GRAP with immediate effect in Delhi NCR pic.twitter.com/CnLgK3Gt7p — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2025

Calm winds, low temperatures and foggy conditions allowed accumulation of pollutants in the region, prompting CAQM to implement strictest curbs under stage 3.

GRAP Stage 3 entails a ban on non-essential construction work.

Classes up to grade 5 are required to shift to hybrid mode under Stage 3. Parents and students have the option to choose online education wherever available.

Under Stage 3, the use of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel cars (4-wheelers) is restricted in Delhi and nearby NCR districts. Persons with disabilities are exempt. Stage 3 also bans non-essential diesel-operated medium goods vehicles with BS-IV or older standards in Delhi.

During winters, the Delhi-NCR region enforces restrictions under GRAP, which categorizes air quality into four stages – Stage 1 (Poor, AQI 201-300), Stage 2 (Very Poor, AQI 301-400), Stage 3 (Severe, AQI 401-450), and Stage 4 (Severe Plus, AQI above 450).

Unfavourable meteorological conditions, combined with vehicle emissions, paddy-straw burning, firecrackers, and other local pollution sources, lead to hazardous air quality levels in Delhi-NCR during winters.