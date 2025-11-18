GRAP-IV not invoked in Delhi-NCR, clarifies CAQM

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) The Commission for Air Quality Management on Tuesday clarified that reports claiming Delhi-NCR has moved to Stage-IV of the Graded Response Action Plan are false, and urged the public to ignore such misinformation.

In a statement, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said some news channels and digital platforms were circulating “misleading information” that the highest tier of emergency restrictions had been imposed in Delhi-NCR.

It stressed that Stage-III, and not Stage-IV, of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) remains in force across the NCR.

"At present, Stage-III of the extant GRAP is in force across the entire NCR. Stakeholders and the public are advised to rely only on official updates/press releases issued by the CAQM for NCR and adjoining areas," it said.

Stage-III of GRAP imposes stringent measures when the Air Quality Index (AQO) reaches the 'severe' category.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) classifies an AQI between 0 and 50 as 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The Stage-III measures include a ban on non-essential construction and demolition activities, restrictions on the use of diesel generators, intensified industrial pollution controls, and enhanced mechanical sweeping and water-sprinkling on roads.

The government agencies may also enforce stricter traffic management and curbs on certain polluting industries to prevent further deterioration of air quality.

Under GRAP Stage-IV, the emergency level, the curbs become far more sweeping.

They typically involve a ban on all construction activities, a halt on the entry of polluting trucks into Delhi, closure of schools and non-essential commercial activities, and possible restrictions on private vehicles based on odd-even (registration number) or similar schemes. PTI UZM ARI