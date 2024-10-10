Graph of crimes in Rajasthan has 'fallen rapidly': Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal

Jaipur, Oct 10 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Thursday said the graph of crimes in the state has "fallen rapidly" as compared to last year due to the alertness of the police department.

It was informed in a review meeting of the Home Department that there has been a 7.3 per cent reduction in crimes in the state. Also, a significant reduction of 8.8 per cent in atrocities against women and 13.96 per cent decrease in cases of atrocities against Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes has been registered, a press release said.

Sharma said that through community policing, a supportive role is being played in controlling crime, creating awareness in the society and maintaining law and order. He said that innovations should be encouraged and those who are helping police in preventing crime should be honoured and rewarded.

The chief minister directed officers to take effective action against drug smuggling and take cognisance of the incidents related to mobile phones in jails.

He said that if criminals are found using mobile phones in the jail premises, the responsibility of the concerned jail personnel will be fixed and strict action will be taken against them.

The chief minister praised the investigations being done by the Special Operations Group (SOG) in the paper leak cases and said that the action of SOG is being appreciated all over the country.

"The state government adopted a zero-tolerance policy in these cases and worked accordingly," he said.

The CM directed all the departments to work on mission mode to complete recruitments in a timely and transparent manner, the release said.

The chief minister directed to form a high-level committee chaired by the chief secretary to review the progress of recruitments at regular intervals. He said the committee will work to give necessary guidelines and do regular monitoring to remove the practical obstacles in recruitments.

He said that permanent examination centers should be developed in the districts and other security arrangements, including CCTV, should be made there so that there are no irregularities in examinations.