Graphic designer among two arrested for trafficking marijuana

Thane, Nov 11 (PTI) A graphic designer and a labourer were arrested in Thane district for allegedly transporting 23 kg of marijuana valued at Rs 9.53 lakh, police said on Tuesday.

A patrolling team of Badlapur Police intercepted a two-wheeler on the night of November 9 near Barvi Dam and seized the contraband, an official said.

The accused have been identified as Kapish Navle (33), a graphic designer, and Eknath Naik (44).

An FIR has been registered under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. PTI COR NSK