Grassroots-level studies crucial for Western Ghats conservation: Environmentalist Ullas Karanth

Udupi (Karnataka) Oct 11 (PTI) The Western Ghats, known for their rich biodiversity and extensive forest wealth, require in-depth study at grassroots level to ensure effective conservation efforts, said Ullas Karanth, a senior wildlife expert and former director of the Wildlife Conservation Society of India.

During an interaction with journalists here on Thursday, Karanth emphasised that environmental conservation cannot be accomplished by merely relying on broad reports or aerial surveys.

"Conservation efforts need to be grounded in field studies and on-the-ground assessments," he said.

He also highlighted the growing opposition from local communities towards environmental and wildlife conservation projects.

Karanth attributed this resistance to the controversial Madhav Gadgil Committee report, which proposed sweeping environmental protection that encompassed entire villages and taluks without sufficiently engaging local populations.

"The absence of meaningful grassroots involvement in these studies has fuelled public resistance," he remarked.

The Kasturirangan Committee report, introduced as a corrective measure to address concerns raised by the Gadgil report, has also faced criticism, with many deeming it inadequate.

Karanth noted that the report itself was not well received, further complicating the efforts to protect the Western Ghats.

He stressed the need for more systematic identification and study of micro-ecological zones and forest cover.

According to him, conservation efforts should be built on reports and studies that involve the local communities and their representatives.

"If people’s opinions are not considered, there will continue to be widespread opposition to future environmental protection initiatives," he warned.

Karanth urged government officials and policymakers to be more attentive to the sensibilities surrounding environmental conservation and to engage local communities meaningfully to ensure the success of future projects. PTI COR JR KH