Grassroots outreach, development vision helped BJP win local polls: Chavan

Thane, Dec 22 (PTI) Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan said the saffron party's grassroots outreach across the state and development-oriented vision helped it emerge victorious in the local bodies elections.

The Mahayuti alliance of the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP on Sunday swept the elections to 288 municipal councils and nagar panchayats, winning 207 posts of presidents in the local bodies. The Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi was restricted to a collective tally of 44.

The BJP won 117 posts of municipal presidents, Shiv Sena won 53, and the NCP won 37 posts. The Congress bagged 28, the NCP (SP) seven, and Shiv Sena (UBT) nine.

Addressing a party meeting in Kalyan town of Thane district on Sunday night, Chavan said, "Once the elections were announced, BJP workers went door to door, informing citizens about the welfare schemes of the Central and state governments. They earned people's trust, and this dedication has resulted in a decisive victory." People endorsed the development-oriented vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, which made this victory possible, he said.

The workers' dialogue meeting was organised in the backdrop of the upcoming municipal corporation elections in Thane, with the objective of strengthening the organisation at the district level.

Chavan said such dialogue sessions are crucial for dispelling misunderstandings among workers, motivating them and establishing direct communication between leaders, office bearers and grassroots workers.

Similar meetings were held in Dombivli as part of the exercise.

The state BJP chief lauded the contribution of office-bearers, workers and the women's wing, saying the party's success in 134 of the 236 seats it contested reflected the commitment shown at the local level.

"This victory is a symbol of the collective efforts of our organisation," he said.

Chavan said the party aims to secure 51 per cent public support in Maharashtra.

"For this, we will focus on direct contact with every citizen. The BJP is a strong organisation that works at the grassroots, and once a responsibility is given, our workers fulfil it with full dedication," he added.

He said BJP workers effectively took government schemes to people's doorsteps, which had a positive impact on voters, citing the Ambernath and Badlapur municipal elections, where meticulous booth-level planning, ward-wise studies and detailed voter analysis helped the party. PTI COR ARU