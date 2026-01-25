Grateful, happy, says SNDP Yogam leader on receiving Padma Bhushan honour

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 25 (PTI) Vellappally Natesan, a prominent Ezhava leader and general secretary of the SNDP Yogam who was on Sunday conferred with the Padma Bhushan, said he was "grateful and happy" with the honour.

He also said that he and Mammootty were born during the same Malayalam month and under the same star and now the Indian government has conferred both of them with the Padma Bhushan, the country's third-highest civilian award.

"So, I am grateful and happy. I did not know about this award or how it is given. I never thought I would be a recipient. It is the people who have made me eligible for it," he told reporters.

He further said that he was surprised when he came to know through someone that he has received the Padma Bhushan.

"I don't know who recommended me for it or that there was a move to recommend me for it. I doubt I am even eligible for it," Natesan said.

At the same time, he also said that in view of the recent severe criticism he was facing "for speaking the truth", the conferment of the award is "double sweet".

Natesan had recently faced strong backlash for his alleged hate speeches targeting Kerala's Muslim community.

Former BJP state president K Surendran congratulated the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam general secretary through a post on social media platform X.

"Shri Vellappally Natesan being conferred with the Padma award recognises his decisive role in strengthening the SNDP Yogam founded on the ideals of Sree Narayana Guru." "An unavoidable presence in Kerala’s social landscape, his contribution to social empowerment stands acknowledged. Congratulations!," Surendran said. PTI HMP SA