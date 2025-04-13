'Grateful India will remain indebted': Prez Murmu's homage to those killed in Jallianwala Bagh

New Delhi, Apr 13 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday paid tributes to the freedom fighters who lost their lives in the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre, and said a grateful India will always remain indebted to them.

Hundreds of people protesting peacefully against the Rowlatt Act, which granted repressive powers to the colonial administration, were gunned down by British forces without any provocation on this day in 1919 at Jallianwala Bagh in Punjab's Amritsar.

"I pay my respectful tribute to all the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for mother India in Jallianwala Bagh. Their sacrifices made our freedom struggle stronger. A grateful India will always remain indebted to them.

"I am confident that taking inspiration from those immortal martyrs, all countrymen would continue to contribute to the progress of India wholeheartedly," Murmu said in a post on X in Hindi.