'Grateful to oppressors for gain,' says Akhilesh after Mayawati's tribute to BJP

Lucknow, Oct 9 (PTI) Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday took a veiled dig at Mayawati and her party, BSP, saying they were all right with their "oppressors" as long as there is some mutual benefit.

Mayawati, earlier in the day, held a rally here and attacked the Samajwadi Party and thanked the BJP government for upkeep of memorials of Dalit icons.

Without naming anyone, Yadav said, "Because 'their' internal collusion continues, that is why they are grateful to their oppressors." Mayawati expressed her gratitude to the Yogi Adityanath government for promising to maintain the parks and other memorials built under her government.

"I wrote a letter to the chief minister requesting that the ticket money collected from visitors be used for maintenance. The BJP government assured us that this money would not be diverted elsewhere but would be used only for upkeep and they did so. For this, our party is thankful to them," Mayawati said.

BSP supremo Mayawati also called the Samajwadi Party "two-faced" as she accused it of co-opting Dalit icons in its quest for power.