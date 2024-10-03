Grateful to PM Modi for classical language status to Marathi: Fadnavis

Mumbai, Oct 3 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Central government’s decision to accord the “classical language” status to Marathi.

“This is a golden letter day. On behalf of the 12 crore people of Maharashtra, I thank PM Modi for this decision,” Fadnavis said.

Fadnavis said that when he was Maharashtra CM, the state government led by him had taken up the issue of according the classical language status to Marathi with the Centre.

The present government, led by Eknath Shinde, also continued efforts in the direction, Fadnavis said.

The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved conferring classical language status to Marathi, Pali, Prakrit, Assamese and Bengali languages. PTI VT VT