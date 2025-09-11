Gratitude to the doer is core value of Sanatan tradition: UP CM

Gorakhpur, Sep 11 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that the foremost value of Sanatan Dharma is expressing gratitude toward the doer.

"Indian philosophy teaches us to honour all who contribute to our lives, society and nation," he said, according to an official statement.

He was speaking at Gorakhnath temple on the concluding day of the week-long commemoration of Mahant Digvijaynath Maharaj's 56th death anniversary and Mahant Avedyanath Maharaj's 11th death anniversary, where he paid tribute to Mahant Avedyanath.

Recalling the dialogue between Lord Hanuman and Mainak Parvat in the Ramayana, "Krite cha kartavyam eshah dharma sanatanah (It is one's eternal duty to express gratitude toward the doer)", the chief minister said this sentiment originates from the Sanatan tradition.

He added that the entire "Krishna Paksha of Ashwin (waning phase of the moon)" is dedicated to remembering and expressing gratitude to ancestors and the commemoration of both Mahants is a continuation of that tradition.

Adityanath said both Mahants dedicated their lives to Sanatan Dharma and the interests of Bharat in every sphere of society and public life, according to the statement.

He noted that Mahant Digvijaynath gave the values of Sanatan Dharma, education, service and nationalism, which Mahant Avedyanath embraced and carried forward with equal commitment.

For the cause of Dharma and the nation, both always gave these principles the highest priority. "Gorakshapeeth continues to walk the path they set," said Adityanath, who is also the Gorakshapeethadheeshwar.