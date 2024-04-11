Gray Slender Loris rescued in North Goa

Mumbai, Apr 11 (PTI) Forest officials in North Goa have released a Gray Slender Loris, found by villagers in Sattari taluka, into the wild.

Advertisment

The elusive nocturnal primate primarily feeds on insects and fruits, inhabiting diverse forest, an official said.

A young girl from Nagave village first spotted the animal on Sunday. It was perched on a wooden enclosure behind her residence. She alerted her mother, who then informed the officials, animal rescuer Amrut Singh told PTI.

By the time the rescue team reached the village, locals had adorned the animal’s head with turmeric and flowers. It was later released into the wild following a directive by forest officials.

Advertisment

The animal is on the Red List of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and has been included in the Schedule I species under the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972.

“We released it back into its natural habitat. Increased deforestation to grow horticultural crops and construction activities has posed a threat to the animal’s habitat,” the official said.

Slender loris is a primate that is native to India and Sri Lanka. They spend most of their life in trees, traveling along the tops of branches with slow and precise movements. PTI VT VT