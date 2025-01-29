Great-granddaughter of pre-Independence era Mumbai top cop Stephen Edwards visits police museum

Mumbai, Feb 9 (PTI) Tracy Edwards, the great-granddaughter of Stephen Edwards, who served as the Mumbai Police Commissioner from 1909 to 1916, visited the city on Monday and paid respects to her ancestor at the Mumbai Police Museum.

She viewed the restored bust of her great-grandfather preserved at the museum at Crawford Market and interacted with senior police officers at the police headquarters.

"It's been a great privilege to visit today, and I appreciate the warm welcome from Deven Bharti, Commissioner of Police, Mumbai. In particular, I am honoured to see the beautiful restoration of the bust of my ancestor and extensive knowledge of his life and works offered by Dr Deepak Rao, Police Historian", said Tracy Edwards.

"I wish every success and progress to the museum's development," she said.

Mumbai Police also expressed their gratitude to Tracy Edwards on their official X handle.

"When history meets the present. A moment that bridges generations," with the hashtag of MomentsInTime.

Stephen Meredith Edwards, a British officer, is remembered for his contributions to the Mumbai Police during his tenure. PTI DC NSK