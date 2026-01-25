Great honour to be named on the list of Padma Shri recipients: Shafi Shauq

Srinagar, Jan 25 (PTI) Professor Shafi Shauq on Sunday said it is a great honour for him to be named on the list of the Padma Shri awardees for this year.

Shauq, who has authored more than 100 books in English, Kashmiri and Hindi, said he was amazed to know that the government also takes cognisance of literary works.

"It is a moment of great honour for me that my name features on the list of this year's Padma Shri awardees," Shauq told PTI at his residence here.

He said he has got many awards, including the prestigious Sahitya Akademi award, the State Academy award and the state government award, but receiving the Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian award in the country, is special.

"I have written 106 books in English, Hindi and Kashmiri. All the books are widely popular among readers.

"I am really amazed to know that even the administration takes cognisance of such work and that my work has been appreciated by some people. So it is a great honour for me, it brings joy to me and I accept the award," Shauq said.

Besides Shauq, Brij Lal Bhat from Jammu and Kashmir has also found a place on the list of Padma Shri recipients.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha congratulated Shauq and Bhat for being named for Padma awards.

"Congratulations to Shri Brij Lal Bhat and Prof. Shafi Shauq on being conferred with the Padma Shri in the field of Social Work and Literature and Education. Their dedication and contributions have benefitted many and strengthened social and cultural fabric of society. J&K is proud of them," Sinha said in a post on X. PTI ZEH RC