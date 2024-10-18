'Great Khali' searching for land to set up academy in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, Oct 18 (PTI) Retired professional wrestler Dalip Singh Rana, popular by his ring name "The Great Khali", on Friday said he is searching for a suitable land parcel to set up his own academy in Himachal Pradesh.

Advertisment

Attending the four-day Shimla Flying Festival and Hospitality Expo which commenced at The Glide Inn in Junga near Shimla on October 16, Khali said, "We are looking for a suitable plot of land in Himachal Pradesh to set up an academy which is equidistant from all parts of the state and even convenient for people coming from outside." Asked if he spoke to the state government in this regard, Khali, who took part in select activities in the festival, said, "I do not expect the government to provide me land, so I am looking for it myself." Appreciating the idea of promoting tourism and trade during the flying festival-cum-expo, Khali said it is a good step to develop different skills and also to promote alternate tourist spots in the suburbs of the key tourist destinations to reduce burden on them.

Urging the state's youth to stay away from drugs, the former wrestler said, "Agar nasha karna hi hai to sports se karo, education se karo, jo hamesha tumhare saath rahe aur help kare" (if you want to get intoxicated, get addicted to sports, education as they will always remain with you and help you in life)." Over 40 pilots from various states and Nepal are participating in the four-day event which commenced on Wednesday, Arun Rawat, Director, The Glide Inn, said.

The key events include paragliding spot landing, hospitality and adventure exhibitions, and seminars and workshops on the latest trends in tourism, hospitality and adventure sports, among others, he added. PTI BPL ARI