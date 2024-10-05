'Great Khali' to be among attendees at Shimla Flying Festival

Shimla, Oct 5 (PTI) Retired professional wrestler Dalip Singh Rana, popular by his ring name 'The Great Khali', will be the star attraction in the second edition of the Shimla Flying Festival and Hospitality Expo scheduled to be held at The Glide Inn in Junga near Shimla from October 16-19.

The event will also include adventure sports and business exhibitions, an official said.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Himachal Pradesh Minister Anirudh Singh said holding events like the Shimla Flying Festival regularly will not only increase tourist footfall in the state, but also boost employment generation.

Jointly promoted by the tourism department, Shimla district administration, and the MSME ministry, the event will combine adventure sports, tourism, and hospitality under a single roof, Singh said.

A key event of the festival -- paragliding spot landing championship -- will see competitors from across India showcase their landing skills in both individual and team categories.

'The Great Khali' will also participate in the event and interact with participants, said Arun Rawat, director, The Glide Inn.

Various tourism, hospitality and adventure sports exhibitions will offer opportunities to businesses to increase their visibility and network, Rawat added.

Daily seminars and workshops will also be held aimed at facilitating discussions on the latest trends in the fields of tourism, hospitality, and adventure sports, he said.

The event is expected to attract a wide range of participants, including hotel owners, homestay operators, hospitality professionals, tourism consultants, and adventure sports enthusiasts, among others.